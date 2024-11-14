Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 284.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

ONL stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

