Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Palomar worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $100,579.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,073.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,029 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

