Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 940.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 310.0% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

