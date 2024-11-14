PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 506,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 113,519 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 848,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,197,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,223,018.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,492,400 shares of company stock valued at $142,172,797. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.