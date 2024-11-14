Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $22,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $53.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

