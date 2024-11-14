PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,003,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PTC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in PTC by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 778,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

PTC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $193.46 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.