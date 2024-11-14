Q4 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE STN opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Stantec by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 19.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 98.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 121.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

