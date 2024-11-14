Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.09 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 182.50 ($2.35). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 18,517 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.62. The company has a market cap of £86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,875.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

