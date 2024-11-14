Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

