RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RH were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RH by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RH opened at $326.69 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.