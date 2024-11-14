Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -3.01% -19.71% 0.74%

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.92 Rooshine Competitors $3.33 billion $67.45 million 7.11

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rooshine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rooshine rivals beat Rooshine on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

