Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,216 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,003,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 147,935 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 1,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 349,005 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

In other Royce Value Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.