Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.39 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 106.80 ($1.37). Saga shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.38), with a volume of 140,545 shares changing hands.
Saga Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.39. The company has a market cap of £154.81 million, a P/E ratio of -100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.
About Saga
Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. The company offers travel, motor, home, private medical, and other insurance products; and insurance underwriting services.
