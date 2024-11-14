SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,940. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in SentinelOne by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $5,227,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

