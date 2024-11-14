Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Increases By 2,679.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, an increase of 2,679.6% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 646.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559,521 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

