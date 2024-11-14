Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

CARR opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

View Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.