Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,906 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.