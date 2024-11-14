Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,536 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SILA stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

