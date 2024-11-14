Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.07 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $20,230,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.