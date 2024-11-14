Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,114.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,957 shares of company stock worth $5,239,306. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.