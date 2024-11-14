Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Stake Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILA. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,981,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,547,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,949,000.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SILA stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

SILA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

