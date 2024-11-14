Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
