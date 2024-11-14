Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

NYSE:SNN opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.