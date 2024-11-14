Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SONY. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

