Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Stantec Stock Up 0.4 %
Stantec Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
