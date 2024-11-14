State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 118,786 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after buying an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 947,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 78.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,956,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,468 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -122.06 and a beta of 1.82. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

