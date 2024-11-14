State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,500 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 478,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.