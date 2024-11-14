State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $937,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,003,248. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.46. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.