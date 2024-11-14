State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unity Software by 678.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 159.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.5 %

U stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.