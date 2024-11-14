State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

