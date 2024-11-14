State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Littelfuse by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.75 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.91 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

