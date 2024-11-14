State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,682.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

