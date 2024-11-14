State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,483 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $127.65 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

