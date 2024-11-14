State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,730 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,541,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 219.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after buying an additional 239,099 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $21,690,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $23,171,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $111.94 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 248.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

