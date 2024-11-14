State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,989 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

