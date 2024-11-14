State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,333 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $19,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,888,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.