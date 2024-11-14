State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 665 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $167.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $173.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

