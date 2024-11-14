State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 774 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

View Our Latest Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.87%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.