State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.45 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,669,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 282,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.80 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.