Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Inline Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an inline rating on the stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

STLA stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 329.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Stellantis by 63.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $128,254,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,331,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after buying an additional 2,671,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

