StockNews.com Downgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Hold

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $580.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $17,096,771.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,445,976. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

