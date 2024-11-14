Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $193.03 on Monday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $197.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

