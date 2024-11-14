TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$5,083,072.50 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.32, for a total transaction of C$5,083,072.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00.

TFII opened at C$207.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$191.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$194.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$151.78 and a one year high of C$220.93.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.63.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

