TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$5,083,072.50 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.32, for a total transaction of C$5,083,072.50.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00.
TFI International Stock Up 1.1 %
TFII opened at C$207.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$191.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$194.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$151.78 and a one year high of C$220.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.