The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Boston Beer by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $324.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.93. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

