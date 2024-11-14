The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Head to Head Contrast

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Hain Celestial Group and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 6 1 0 2.14 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.45%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group.

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Sow Good”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.74 billion 0.34 -$75.04 million ($0.94) -7.04 Sow Good $16.07 million 6.25 -$3.06 million $0.62 15.82

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group. The Hain Celestial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sow Good, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group -4.94% 3.13% 1.39% Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90%

Summary

Sow Good beats The Hain Celestial Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

