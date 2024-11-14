The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 71.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Hershey Stock Up 1.6 %

Hershey stock opened at $184.45 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $171.67 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

