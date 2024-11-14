The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of The Pennant Group worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

