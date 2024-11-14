Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 641,655 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$139.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of C$14.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0647727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

