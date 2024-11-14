Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.15%.

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $94,996.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,104. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 607,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,104. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,153 shares of company stock valued at $386,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

