TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

