Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

